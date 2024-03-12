Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 896 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AON by 44.3% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

AON opened at $317.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $305.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.33. The company has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $280.89 and a 52-week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.