Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.12.

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock opened at $159.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.98, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $168.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.87.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

