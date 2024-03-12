Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame Sells 19,000 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 19,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.48, for a total value of C$275,120.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

PEY opened at C$14.21 on Tuesday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$10.38 and a 52-week high of C$15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital set a C$15.00 price target on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.11.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

