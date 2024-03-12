Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.42 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $101.92. The firm has a market cap of $146.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

