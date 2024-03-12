Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (PNBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Pioneer Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PNBI opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61. Pioneer Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $27.25.
Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile
