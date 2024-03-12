Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (PNBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Pioneer Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PNBI opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61. Pioneer Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $27.25.

Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

