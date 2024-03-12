Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Position Raised by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,981 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $244.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.52. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,582,149. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

