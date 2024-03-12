Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) EVP Luis E. Cestero Sells 4,641 Shares of Stock

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Popular Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Popular stock opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.29. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $89.70.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. Popular had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Popular’s payout ratio is 32.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Popular by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Popular by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BPOP shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Popular in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Popular in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Popular

Popular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.