PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Holdings Increased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PPG stock opened at $142.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PPG Industries

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.