Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) COO Gregory C. Pitts Sells 3,759 Shares of Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total transaction of $922,571.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,307.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Primerica Stock Down 0.3 %

Primerica stock opened at $246.27 on Tuesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.68 and a 52-week high of $254.40. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.82.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). Primerica had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $726.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 18.89%.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to buyback $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on PRI

Institutional Trading of Primerica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Primerica by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,163,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Primerica by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,730,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.