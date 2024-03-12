ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Shares Acquired by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Free Report) by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,935 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC owned about 0.56% of ProShares Ultra Dow30 worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 2,061.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 33,895 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the third quarter worth $4,303,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the third quarter worth $260,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 284.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 54.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DDM opened at $83.20 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $85.38. The stock has a market cap of $436.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.39 and a 200-day moving average of $73.00.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

