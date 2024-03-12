ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Free Report) by 523.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.39% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $829,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 302.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BIB opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.72. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $62.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

