ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Shares Sold by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC reduced its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,123 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC owned about 0.99% of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the first quarter worth $297,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the second quarter worth $293,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 30.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the second quarter worth $3,335,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 646.9% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 38,596 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SRTY opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.07. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $61.53.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

