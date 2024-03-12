ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.43% of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate by 5,497.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate during the third quarter valued at $247,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort Real Estate alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:SRS opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. ProShares UltraShort Real Estate has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $23.30.

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Profile

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.