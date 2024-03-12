Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,996 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.17% of Element Solutions worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Element Solutions by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,234,000 after purchasing an additional 81,523 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,812,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 683,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after acquiring an additional 85,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Element Solutions news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $1,430,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,341,964. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $1,430,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,341,964. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 14,774 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $342,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Element Solutions stock opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.14.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.43 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESI shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Element Solutions Company Profile



Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

