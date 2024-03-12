Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $367.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.91.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $402.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $410.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $381.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

