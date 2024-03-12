Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $7.62 Million Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Lamb Weston worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.20.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW stock opened at $102.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.21 and a 200-day moving average of $99.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.73%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

