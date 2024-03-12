Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $7.88 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $7,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Markel Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,879,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,753,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $182,438,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,500.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,186.56 and a 52-week high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,453.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,445.35.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,412.50.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

