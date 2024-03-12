Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $7.92 Million Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,881,000 after purchasing an additional 89,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,744,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,961,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,563,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,572,000 after buying an additional 71,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,599,000 after buying an additional 35,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,286,130.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $4,716,051.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,286,130.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.57.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $387.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.64. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $219.77 and a 1-year high of $396.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

