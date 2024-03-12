Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $8.52 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,467 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 17,405.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243,349 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,339,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $231,022,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,560,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $142.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.41 and its 200 day moving average is $129.94. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $148.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.71.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,811.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

