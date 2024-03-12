Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 11,011 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,930 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 11,011 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in NetApp were worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in NetApp by 40.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Stock Down 0.5 %

NTAP opened at $102.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.73 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.14.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Argus upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

