Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 28,388 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,388 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 367.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.06. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $29.56.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Oil

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.