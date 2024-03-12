Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,182 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Nordson worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nordson by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $176,078,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 258.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,094.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,678,000 after purchasing an additional 448,382 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDSN has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,709.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,113 shares of company stock worth $2,076,127 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Trading Down 0.6 %

NDSN stock opened at $263.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.98. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $275.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

