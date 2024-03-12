Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 4,732 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $155.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.54 and a 200 day moving average of $141.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

