Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Issued By Roth Capital

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for California Resources in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 10th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for California Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.39 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

CRC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on California Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on California Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

California Resources stock opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.01. California Resources has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.47 million. California Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of California Resources by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $530,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of California Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,020,000 after purchasing an additional 80,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of California Resources by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,360,000 after purchasing an additional 217,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of California Resources by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,440,000 after purchasing an additional 190,588 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,125,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $170,900,000 after acquiring an additional 182,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

