Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,889 QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of QuickLogic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on QUIK shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on QuickLogic from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised QuickLogic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Transactions at QuickLogic

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $74,392.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,222.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QuickLogic Stock Performance

Shares of QuickLogic stock opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.43. QuickLogic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.12.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

