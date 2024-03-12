Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 18,120 Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 736.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 71.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BTIG Research raised Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.84.

NYSE:RWT opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -533.33%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

