Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,566 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 13.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 8X8 by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 21,494 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 8X8

In related news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $29,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 275,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,395.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 8X8 news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $29,877.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 438,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,271.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $29,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 275,346 shares in the company, valued at $911,395.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,854 shares of company stock valued at $263,464. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EGHT

8X8 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EGHT opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $5.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.47.

About 8X8

(Free Report)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.