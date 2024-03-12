Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $34,000 Position in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Free Report) by 92.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,753 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Gaotu Techedu were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOTU has been the subject of several research reports. CLSA upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.65 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.48 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance cut Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Gaotu Techedu Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GOTU opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -679.32 and a beta of 0.08. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $8.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

