Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $87,000 Investment in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

MicroVision Price Performance

Shares of MicroVision stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. MicroVision, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 3.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

