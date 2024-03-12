Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 10,072 Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,072 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Western New England Bancorp worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 27.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.61. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

