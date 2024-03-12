Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $71,000 Position in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROYFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UROY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,585,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,989,000 after buying an additional 413,155 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 903.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 626,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 563,865 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the first quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 272.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 124,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Uranium Royalty by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UROY opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $3.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $309.24 million, a P/E ratio of 129.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Uranium Royalty from $6.20 to $6.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

