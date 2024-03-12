Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 38.2% during the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 7,903,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,906,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,368,000 after acquiring an additional 37,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,595,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 128,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 193.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.51. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $6.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86.

Separately, Nomura began coverage on FinVolution Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

