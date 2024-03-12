Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,395 shares in the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

PANL stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $384.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $9.52.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

