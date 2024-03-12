RCM Technologies (RCMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

RCM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RCM Technologies stock opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.79. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 1,400 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $44,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,515,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,515,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,504,336 shares in the company, valued at $45,130,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,246 in the last ninety days. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in RCM Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCMT. Benchmark lifted their price target on RCM Technologies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

