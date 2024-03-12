RCM Technologies (RCMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

RCM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. RCM Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $216.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCMT. Benchmark increased their price objective on RCM Technologies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Transactions at RCM Technologies

In other news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 25,978 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $714,914.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,566,560 shares in the company, valued at $43,111,731.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 1,400 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,515,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 25,978 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $714,914.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,566,560 shares in the company, valued at $43,111,731.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,126 shares of company stock worth $2,346,246. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCM Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCMT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 31.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

