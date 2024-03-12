Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on April 5th

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON:RECI opened at GBX 121.32 ($1.55) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £278.22 million, a PE ratio of 1,344.44 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 122.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 127. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 109.50 ($1.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 139.50 ($1.79).

Insider Transactions at Real Estate Credit Investments

In related news, insider Bob Cowdell acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £12,100 ($15,502.88). In other Real Estate Credit Investments news, insider Colleen McHugh purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £9,840 ($12,607.30). Also, insider Bob Cowdell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £12,100 ($15,502.88). Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

