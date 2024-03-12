Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s current price.

REGN has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.35.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $964.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $946.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $868.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $998.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total transaction of $346,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,994,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,123 shares of company stock worth $12,948,539. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,838,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,762,577,000 after purchasing an additional 39,780 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

