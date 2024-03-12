Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CEO Anthony Hunt Sells 16,707 Shares

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total transaction of $3,298,630.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,575,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Repligen Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $193.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.92. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,078,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $913,077,000 after acquiring an additional 33,404 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Repligen by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 76,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 52,868 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

