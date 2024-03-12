RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

RMI opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $17.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 62,862 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

