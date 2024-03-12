RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on March 28th

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1289 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE RIV opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 15.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

