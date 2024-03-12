RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on March 28th

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1289 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE RIV opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97.
Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Is Hewlett Packard Enterprises Still a Cheap AI Server Play?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Samsara’s Surging Momentum Following Earnings Beat
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.