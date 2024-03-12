Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.15.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins set a C$6.25 target price on shares of Rogers Sugar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Rogers Sugar and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Securities raised shares of Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st.

TSE RSI opened at C$5.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.44. The stock has a market cap of C$563.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.59. Rogers Sugar has a 12-month low of C$4.96 and a 12-month high of C$6.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.70 million. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 17.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4701087 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

In related news, Senior Officer Martin Levesque bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,400.00. In other news, Director Donald Jewell bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Martin Levesque bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 60,965 shares of company stock valued at $315,618. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

