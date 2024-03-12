Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Insider Charles Collier Sells 4,182 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $271,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Charles Collier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Charles Collier sold 8,365 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $528,668.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $798,741.62.

Roku Trading Down 0.1 %

ROKU stock opened at $64.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.66. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Roku by 693.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Moffett Nathanson cut Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

