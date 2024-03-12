Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,231 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.50% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $66,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 502,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,615,000 after buying an additional 77,993 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 98,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $114.25 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.70 and a 200-day moving average of $102.43.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

