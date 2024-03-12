Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,111,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,426 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.48% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $55,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAI. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,860,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,977 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,986,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5,451.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 964,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,351,000 after purchasing an additional 947,166 shares during the period. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,007,000.

DFAI opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

