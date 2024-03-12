Royal Bank of Canada Has $56.56 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,802 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.14% of Moderna worth $56,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,021 shares of company stock valued at $11,048,392. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $111.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.60. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $163.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

