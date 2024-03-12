Royal Bank of Canada Has $65.49 Million Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,208,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,406 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.56% of Wendy’s worth $65,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 112.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 203.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 217.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $81,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,663.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wendy’s Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ WEN opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

View Our Latest Report on Wendy’s

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.