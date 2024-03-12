Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,126 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.39% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $54,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $38,000.

VTIP opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

