Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $13,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY opened at $100.06 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $102.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $1.0207 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.13%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RY. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

