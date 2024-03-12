Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 44,005 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 168.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,005 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graco by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,608,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,606,806,000 after buying an additional 1,739,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Graco by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,619,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,330,000 after purchasing an additional 878,009 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 102,901.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Graco by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,730,000 after purchasing an additional 190,196 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $253,283.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,917.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $253,283.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,917.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,674 shares of company stock worth $5,114,831. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $92.55 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.17 and a twelve month high of $93.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.86 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

