Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAM. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $41.89 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $42.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 53.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.51%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

